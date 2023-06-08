Singer Avril and Mark Masaai to feature in ‘Faithless’ series





Popular Musician Avril Nyambura and journalist Mark Masaai are set to feature in new drama series, ‘Faithless’, a 10-part crime series that delves into the aftermath of a botched heist.

Set in the heart of Nairobi, this thrilling story follows four unsuspecting church members who find themselves entangled in a web of crime and violence after their group (chama) is transformed into a money laundering operation by a ruthless crime lord.

At the center of the narrative is Esther, a struggling waitress portrayed brilliantly by Rosemary Waweru (Tabasamu), who inadvertently stumbles upon the stolen loot.

To her shock, she soon discovers that her own brother, Benja, played by the talented Aleks Kamau (Volume), was one of the masterminds behind the daring robbery.

Meanwhile, Cain, a vengeful criminal who lost a fortune in the heist, ruthlessly employs his extensive resources to hunt down the money and those responsible for his misfortune.

As the story unfolds, Esther finds herself caught in a moral dilemma alongside her church friends Ruth, Hope, and Deborah, played by Avril Nyambura (Pepeta), Beatrice Mwai (Paa), and Fatma Mohammed (Kina) respectively.

These four women must grapple with their values and make a decision that will shape their lives forever.

Will they resist the allure of ill-gotten gains and use the money for a noble cause, or will they succumb to the temptations that come with their newfound wealth?

Directed by the talented duo Abdi Shuria and King Muriuki, who also helmed the gripping Showmax thriller “Igiza,” and Janet Chumbe (Sanura), “Faithless” boasts an exceptional cast.

Alongside the aforementioned actors, the series features Morris Mwangi (Famous), Peter Kamau (Selina), Arabron Nyyneque (Second Family), Abubakar Mwenda (Subira), Brian Ngaira (Pepeta), Antony Kyule Njuguna (Sue na Jonnie), Ashley Kareez (Single Kiasi), Steve Matias (State House), Kennedy Luyali (18 Hours), Zawadi Kayyoh (Pieces of Us), and renowned news anchor Mark Masai.

Executive producer Auka Gecheo describes the series as unique, stating:

“The twist of church adherents getting involved in crime makes Faithless very unique. It’s also a relatable show with women at the center of the story.

It speaks to our everyday lives, and most importantly, the lives of our mothers, sisters, and wives, and the challenges they face.”

Denise Mwende, Showmax Content Specialist in East Africa, adds:

“Faithless is an interesting story because it explores our inner turmoil as humans and the conflicts of faith versus money, and how we try to justify our actions and sins as being for the ‘greater good.’

As Showmax continues to invest in Kenya, we want to give our local audience premium shows that not only entertain but elevate the industry.

For Faithless, we assembled some of the best people in the industry, and we can’t wait for our Kenyan viewers to watch and fall in love with the final product.”

“Faithless” marks the fifth Showmax Original series released in Kenya in 2023, following the highly anticipated second season of the drama series “Single Kiasi,” Showmax’s first Original telenovela in Kenya.

Faithless will premier on 6 July 2023.

