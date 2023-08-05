Six foreigners nabbed in Garissa on transit to join Al Shabaab in Somali





In a significant triumph for Kenyan security forces, the complete details of the thwarted attempt to join the notorious terrorist organization Al Shabaab by six foreign nationals have come to light.

The suspects, all Tanzanian nationals identified as Muhamed Jahad Farah, Nadrik Mbwana Salum, Saad Suleiman Saleh, Ali Issa Ali, along with Ugandan citizen Hassan Tourabih Kintosa, were apprehended in Garissa while en route to Somalia, where they aimed to align themselves with the extremist group.

Sources reveal that the six individuals were taken into custody by the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU), who successfully intercepted their journey to join the militant organization.

Shockingly, the suspects admitted to their intention of becoming part of Al Shabaab’s ranks and provided crucial information that could aid ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.

The discovery of their presence in Garissa was due to alert members of the public who reported the suspicious activities of the group, including inquiries about directions to Somalia.

Regional Commissioner North Eastern John Otieno, commended the public’s involvement in providing vital information to prevent a potentially devastating security breach.

“We ask members of the public to ensure that they share information with relevant authorities whenever they spot suspicious people,” urged Commissioner Otieno, emphasizing the role of vigilant citizens in bolstering national security.

The six apprehended foreigners are scheduled to face charges in court on Monday, August 7, 2023, marking a pivotal moment in the battle against terror in the region.

This development follows recent incidents where foreign nationals were intercepted while attempting to travel to Somalia to join Al Shabaab.

Three weeks prior, Kenyan security agencies announced the arrest of two other foreigners, Abdirahman Shaffi Mkwatili (25) and Sadam Jafari Kitia (30), in Moyale.

The duo, hailing from Tanzania, were found with a notebook written in Swahili, detailing their journey from Tanzania to Somalia.

“The suspects revealed that they were indeed heading to Somalia to join Al-Shabaab after being recruited and facilitated by their handlers in Tanzania,” a police source told Nairobi News then.

Furthermore, additional arrests have taken place, underscoring the ongoing efforts by security agencies to thwart terror-related activities.

Abdul Saif Salimu, Zuberi Ngare Mtondoo, and Seif Abdalla Juma, all Tanzanian nationals, were intercepted in Garissa after vigilant locals reported their suspicious activities.

The region, especially North Eastern and Lamu County, has witnessed an increase in terror-related incidents, making such collaborations crucial in ensuring the safety and stability of the nation.

These arrests signify a significant step towards countering the looming threat of terrorism within the country’s borders.

