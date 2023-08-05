Pastor charged with causing grievous harm to sick woman during ‘deliverance prayers’





A pastor who allegedly inserted his hand into a critically sick woman’s private parts during “deliverance prayers” at his house within Mukuru kwa Njenga slums in Nairobi was charged with causing her grievous harm.

Daniel Muriithi Njiru of the Only Believe Church of God power of the holy spirit is accused of seriously injuring the 62-year-old woman contrary to section 234 of the Penal Code on August 1st during prayers.

Mr Njiru was arrested while praying for the victim at the house where the complainant was bleeding profusely during the prayers. She has been sick for the last three years.

He is said to have inserted the hand to unclog the woman who has had difficulties making long calls.

Also read: Conmen nyinyi! Pastor Ng’ang’a harshly condemns his congregation for giving 100 bob as offering

The woman was rescued from the house after residents called the police after the woman’s prolonged cries for help on Wednesday.

The woman, who has been in and out of various referral hospitals in the country without successful treatment, was brought to Nairobi by her daughter, who later took her to the pastor’s house for prayers.

She was taken to Mr Njiru’s house for the said prayers last month by her daughter and had been going for the prayers regularly until July 31, when the pastor asked to remain with her at his house for a week.

She had stayed there for two days while being prayed for by the pastor, who had claimed he would heal her in a week.

The woman was taken to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital in Embakasi, where she was admitted.

Mr Njiru denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi and pleaded bail and bond terms through an advocate.

He was released on a bond of Sh100, 000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh50, 000.

The case will be mentioned on September 6 before the hearing starts on October 30 this year.

The prosecution has lined up five witnesses to testify against the suspect, including the victim, her daughter, a police officer who led a team that rescued the complainant, a Nyumba Kumi official who called the police and the police officer who investigated the case.

Also read: Beyond the pulpit: 6 reasons to pause and consider pastors’ spouses