How businessman was conned of Sh200,000 in fake currency deal





A 37-year-old man, accused of defrauding a businessman of Ksh 200,000 by falsely promising to exchange the amount for USD 4000 (Sh564567), has been charged with obtaining money under false pretences as per section 313 of the Penal Code.

The individual in question, Justus Mutuku, allegedly obtained the money from Gideon Mulei on April 29, 2023, in Mukuru kwa Reuben slums in Makadara Sub County, Nairobi.

The victim, Mulei, encountered the accused while running errands in the Mukuru kwa Reuben slums.

Mutuku purported to work for a Forex Exchange Bureau and claimed to possess a significant amount of US dollars.

He showcased some of the currency to Mulei and asserted that the currency exchange business was highly profitable.

Under the guise of this enticing prospect, Mutuku convinced Mulei to provide him with Sh200,000 in exchange for USD 4000. Mutuku assured Mulei that he would receive over Ksh 500,000 upon converting the dollars back into Kenyan shillings. Mr Mulei, drawn in by the promise, fell victim to Mutuku’s deceit.

The victim transferred the money to the suspect via Mpesa and received a package with instructions to keep it secure until later when he could open it. Upon inspection, Mulei discovered that the bundle contained only a single USD 5 note at the top and bottom, with the rest of the package filled with carefully arranged pieces of paper, cunningly designed to deceive him.

Mutuku had disappeared by the time Mulei made this disheartening discovery. The victim promptly reported the incident to Reuben Police Station on the same day, with the matter being documented in the occurrence book.

Mutuku was apprehended on August 1, following allegations of defrauding another resident in the area of Sh20,000. Mulei was summoned to the police station for identification, where he positively identified Mutuku as the perpetrator of his scam.

Before Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi at Makadara Law Courts, Mutuku pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was granted release on a bond of Ksh 150,000 along with a surety of a similar amount, alternatively, a cash bail of Ksh 80,000.

The case is set to be mentioned on September 5, with the trial scheduled to commence on October 16, 2023.

