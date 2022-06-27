Stand-off as Azimio asks Bahati to step down in Mathare race





Singer Kevin Kioko faces a fresh hurdle in his quest to become the next Mathare lawmaker amid reports he is under pressure to step down.

Kioko, best known by the stage name Bahati, has found himself in an awkward position after Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) secretary-general Edwin Sifuna announced the Azimio coalition had settled on incumbent Anthony Oluoch to defend the seat.

Azimio is a collaboration of several political parties supporting Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

Bahati has been picked by Jubilee party to contest for the seat after he publicly protested an earlier move to deny him a nomination certificate.

But Sifuna, the Nairobi Senatorial aspirant, now says Jubilee and ODM delegates have agreed that the award-winning musician steps down for Mr Oluoch.

“Mathare constituency only has one candidate and that is Mr Oluoch, the young man called Bahati is my younger brother and we will talk,” said Mr Sifuna.

He said that once Mr Bahati agrees to step down for Mr Oluoch and Mr Odinga goes ahead and wins the elections, he will ensure that he gets appointed within the Azimio government.

This was equally echoed by Ms Rachael Shebesh who asked Mr Bahati to step down and wait for an appointment once Mr Odinga wins the elections.

Two months ago, Jubilee had resorted to asking the musician not to run which prompted him to hold a press conference where he burst into tears as he asked the party to allow him contest for the seat.

In his arguments, Mr Bahati said that he was sure he will carry the day if he will be allowed to be on the ballot in the August 9, General elections.

He asked Mr Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta to allow him contest against Mr Oluoch.