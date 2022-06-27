Martha Karua shares her sympathy for Rigathi Gachagua





Azimio la Umoja presidential running mate Ms Martha Karua has extended her sympathies to his main opponent Rigathi Gachagua in the wake of an accident involving his supporters.

“Our sympathies and prayers to the affected,” Ms Karua posted on her Twitter account.

The comforting message comes two days after a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) vehicle ferrying Gachagua supporters over-turned in Nyeri County.

Six supporters were reported injured, two of them critically while the vehicle – a Landcruiser – was also damaged.

Karua and Gachagua are direct rivals in the election with both hoping to take over the Deputy President’s office should their presidential candidates namely Raila Odinga and William Ruto respectively.