State House, the most secure building in Kenya, today





State House Nairobi, is the most guarded and secure building in Kenya today, even as the Azimio la Umoja party leader Raila Odinga plans to stage protests.

Roads leading to State House have been blocked with State House road, Processional Way, Crescent road, Dennis Pritt, and Ralph Bunch road also closed with the General Service Unit (GSU) officers barricading the roads.

Further, cars are not being let through with a huge army truck with uniformed security manning some roads. Only specific vehicles are allowed on the roads after a dialogue with the officers.

On Sunday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki declared that protected facilities remain out of bounds. “It is hereby notified for information of the general public that pursuant to the Protected Areas Act (CAP 204 of the Laws of Kenya), security agencies shall prevent unauthorised access to all protected areas,” read his statement.

On Sunday, Mr Odinga shared that demonstrators would converge at the city center before marching to State House. Additionally, he has tweeted that he is on his way.

Stamping her party leader’s sentiments, Martha Karua said they would march with their supporters to the State House before settling on their representatives who will proceed to present their petition.

The ex-Justice minister said there is nothing wrong in going to State House as it is a government building that should be within reach by every Kenyan.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei declared that the Azimio protests were illegal, stating that the coalition had not informed the authorities of the mass action on time.

“We are in receipt of two requests that came late yesterday and today in the m morning. One was from Azimio la Umoja One Kenya and another from the Nairobi business community. The two groups intended to have peaceful demos. But for public safety, none has been granted,” he said.

President William Ruto attended an interdenominational prayer rally at the Kapsabet showground on Sunday and declared that the government would deal firmly with the protesters, saying the demonstrations are a ploy to destroy peoples’ property.

