Maandamano: Raila Odinga’s Karen house heavily guarded

Private guards restrict access to Raila Odinga's home in Karen amid plans by UDA officials to lead protests against Azimio leaders. PHOTO| Dennis Onsongo | NMG

Azimio la Umoja party leader Raila Odinga’s Karen house is heavily guarded even as his supporters await him to lead the much-awaited protests.

Private guards were seen restricting access to his house amid plans by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) officials to lead protests against Azimio leaders.

UDA’s Secretary General Cleophas Malala while speaking during a conference with Machakos County party delegates at Machakos University, said he would lead UDA supporters to Karen. Further, he asked Mr Odinga’s wife Ida to prepare enough tea and fish for when they come.

“As you do what you call peaceful demonstrations to State House, we shall also be doing peaceful demonstrations to your home.”

Speaking on an interview with Citizen TV on Saturday night, Mr Odinga called off plans to storm the State Hosue saying his party officials would seek an audience with President William Ruto.

He clarified that not all supporters would storm State House, acknowledging that it is a protected area where only authorized persons are allowed in.

“We will hand the petition to the President wherever he will be. If he is at his office, we will take it there. If he is at State House, we will hand it over there.”

He added, “We will walk peacefully, and only a few of us two or three people will walk into the State House to present the petition.”

However, the former Prime Minister has corrected himself saying that the march to the State House is still on. He vowed to lead protesters to State House on Monday, setting up a showdown with police who declared protected areas out of bounds.

In an interview with Azimio TV on Sunday, Mr Odinga expressly stated that demonstrators will converge at the city centre before marching to State House.

“We shall converge at the Nairobi city centre and begin the journey to State House to reclaim our victory. The time to liberate our nation is now.”

