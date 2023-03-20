Women troop Wabera street with sufurias protesting against high cost of living

Women demonstrating with sufurias along Wabera Street in Nairobi. Photos/ Mercy Chelangat

Women demonstrating with sufurias along Wabera Street in Nairobi. Photos/ Mercy Chelangat





Security has been beefed up in the streets of Nairobi, as Azimio demonstrations kick-off.

The coalition leader, Raila Odinga, on Sunday, refuted police claims that today’s protest by the opposition sect was illegal, urging Kenyans to honor his ‘directive’ – Monday, March 20, 2023, is a public holiday to put the government to task.

On some streets in various parts of the country’s capital city, Azimio’s supporters turned up for the callout.

For instance, along Wabera Street, a section of women has joined the cause, matching with sufurias.

“Nyinyi mnashika watu hivyo na hakuna unga, (The government is arresting people yet they do not have flour,” they sang.

They also chanted that Kenyans were starving.

High cost of living is among the ultimatums Mr Raila wants to be addressed by the Kenya Kwanza government.

Outside the Supreme Court, some four protesters have since been handcuffed and bungled into a police lorry.

Nairobi News has established that in Kibra, chaos erupted as the contingent of police deployed engaged in a tussle with the demonstrators.

The early morning fracas, forced the security officers to use teargas canisters to disperse the angry demonstrators.

Kibra is one of Raila Odinga’s strongholds and a hotspot in Nairobi.

A group of picketers who had gathered at Kencon matatu terminus was scattered by police officers manning the environment as the tension had begun to rise.

More than five people have been arrested at the matatu terminus along Moi Avenue.

Apart from demanding the soaring cost of living to be addressed, Mr Raila Odinga wants the reinstatement of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners who resigned and were laid off following last year’s general elections pressure and appointment of the new commissioners stopped.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader has insisted the ongoing demonstrations will proceed until President William Ruto’s government heeds the ultimatums.

