Tanzanian doctor dies of Ebola in Uganda





A Tanzanian doctor who contracted Ebola has died in Uganda. News of the Ebola-related death has been announced by Uganda’s Minister for Health Jane Ocero.

“I regret to announce that we have lost our first doctor, Dr Mohammed Ali, a Tanzanian national, 37 yr old male today at 3:15am. Dr Ali tested positive of Ebola on Sept 26, 2022 and died while receiving treatment at Fort Portal RRH, Isolation facility ( JMedic),” Ms Ocero said in a tweet

By Friday, the death toll from Ebola infections in the country stood at 35, according to Uganda’s Ministry of Health.

On Wednesday, President Yoweri Museveni, in a televised press briefing, said 19 people, classified as probable Ebola cases, had died, although the deceased persons had been buried before they could be tested for infection.

The first case of Ebola in the country was reported in Mubende District and other cases have since been reported in Kassanda, Kyegegwa and Kagadi district.

However, President Museveni has ruled out imposing a lockdown to contain the highly contagious Ebola disease since his government has the capacity to control the outbreak.

“We decided that we shall not have lockdowns. It is not necessary. There is no need for anxiety, no restrictions of movements, closure of schools, places of worship, markets as of now,” President Museveni said earlier this week.

At the same time, Ugandan Ministry of Health experts have advised Ebola survivors to wait at least three months (90 days) before engaging in unprotected sex. This, according to the ministry, is a preventive measure to curb the spread of the disease.

“Before returning home, Ebola patients will have their blood tested in the laboratory to ensure the virus is no longer in their body. However, people who have recovered from the illness should not have sex for at least three months unless they use condoms,” the ministry said.

Ebola is a haemorrhagic fever whose symptoms include intense body weakness, muscle pain, headache and sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea and rashes among others. Presently, there is no licensed medication to prevent or treat Ebola although a range of experimental drugs are in development.

