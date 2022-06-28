Terence Creative’s baby mama accepts marriage proposal from aspiring MCA





Eunice Waneta, the baby mama to popular content creator Terence Creative, is off the market after accepting a proposal from an aspiring politician.

Waneta shared the news in a video showing her saying ‘yes’ to her fiancé in a church where the two fellowship.

The lucky man happens to be a certain Mr Felix Onduru, who is gunning for the Pumwani Member of County Assembly (MCA) in the August 2022 polls.

“A friend, a lover. And the only one who took the risk of loving me, I said yes, to the best… For it is his mouth that has given the order, and his Spirit will gather them together… The beginning of a new journey,” Waneta, who known to lead a low-key life, captioned the video.

Waneta and Terence, whose real name is Lawrence Macharia, are blessed with two daughters. The ex-lovers have had their fair share of trouble. In 2021 Waneta accused Terence of barring him from seeing their children.

The pair appear to have since patched up their differences with Waneta recently celebrated Terence on Fathers’ Day.

“I only visited them in school. I do not know where they stay. It pains me even after being a good dad and provider I am still denied custody,” the artiste lamented at the time.

While Waneta is planning her marriage, Terrence, on his part, is married to Millicent Chebet aka Milly Chebby and the two welcomed their second born Milla Netai having lost their first child.

Terence has previously said that losing their child through a stillbirth on Valentine’s Day was one of the most stressful moments in his life.

However, their marriage has not been all rosy with Terence admitting having cheated on Milly with Anita Sonia.