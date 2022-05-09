The day Polycarp Igathe stared at death in the face

Polycarp during his swearing in as Nairobi's Deputy Governor on August 21, 2017 at Uhuru Park, Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE

Polycarp Igathe, the aspiring Nairobi governor, has encountered frustrations at his places of work, including, by his own admission, when he served under then-governor Mike Sonko.

But none of these setbacks can match the occasion he once started death in the face while in the line of duty.

That was sometime in 2017, when someone aimed a gun at him, fired twice, but – thankfully – missed his target.

That person is former nominated Jubilee Senator Paul Njoroge and the impact of the gunshots and wounds left poor Igathe scampering for safety along the busy Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

Igathe was at the time serving as the Vivo Energy boss and the energy company had reportedly hired youths to confiscate equipment at a Shell petrol station, owned by the politician.

Mr Igathe was also the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) chairman.

When he left Vienna Court, located along State House crescent road in Nairobi County, and headed to Nakuru County, the aspiring governor had one mission, to effect a closure notice at the petrol station.

As soon as the hired workers started the demolition exercise, Mr Njoroge arrived and asked them to stop.

He had already obtained a court order from the Naivasha Law Courts to temporarily halt the exercise until the matter is heard and determined.

In a video that would later appear in the social and mainstream media, Njoroge who was holding a gun in his left hand initially tried to stop Igathe effecting the demolition.

“I have told you that nobody is allowed to walk into this premises, you are not hearing what I am saying,” the senator is heard saying before he shoots toward Mr Igathe.

“Wacha kucheza na mimi and get out of here,” he added, as Mr Igathe is seen scampering for safety.

As the confrontation went on, Mr Igathe is heard asking the Senator why he was using his power to threaten people.

“So you are using your power to threaten people? Is this right? He posed.

Igathe has since served in a number of plum positions including at leading lender Equity Bank.