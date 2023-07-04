The future is tech: Moringa graduates shine at 2nd graduation





Kenya’s commitment to empowering youth employment and fostering vocational training received a resounding endorsement from Dr. Esther Muoria, the Principal Secretary of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Speaking at the momentous graduation ceremony of 490 technical students from Moringa School, Dr. Muoria applauded the institution’s pioneering efforts in equipping students with relevant skills for the dynamic job market.

“I am very encouraged by the work that Moringa, a leading TVET provider, continues to do to ensure that its students have the right skills for the current job market by providing transformative technology-based learning,” said Dr Muoria.

Moringa School’s career fair took center stage, offering students a platform to forge their career paths in the ever-evolving tech industry.

With esteemed speakers like Mozilla Foundation CEO Mitchell Baker expressing a willingness to partner with Moringa School, it is evident that Africa’s tech talent is primed for success.

Moringa School CEO Snehar Shah reiterated the institution’s confidence in their graduates’ capabilities, asserting that their robust programs and acquired skills will enable them to thrive in the fiercely competitive tech landscape.

“We are confident in the strength of the programs and the skills acquired to help them land jobs in the cut-throat, ever-changing world that is Tech,” Mr Shah said.

This comes as the country prepares for Innovation Week in partnership with the Commonwealth, which will provide a space for innovation in the country to showcase what they have.

