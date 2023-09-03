The Influencer Takeover: Traditional celebrities or social media stars?

This photo illustration created in Washington, DC, on July 6, 2023, shows the logo for Threads, an Instagram app, next to its page on the App Store. PHOTO | AFP

The battle between traditional celebrities and social media influencers for the limelight has intensified, reshaping the very fabric of our media landscape. As we navigate an era marked by the digital revolution, the lines between fame, influence, and relatability have blurred.

But could this herald the decline of Kenya’s elite in favor of everyday individuals turned social media darlings? The answer is far from straightforward, and as we delve into the clash of these titans, a surprising truth emerges—one that challenges our perceptions and underscores the profound transformations shaping the entertainment industry.

Gone are the days when celebrities solely relied on movie premieres and red-carpet appearances to secure their fan base. The rise of social media has ushered in a new breed of stars who thrive not in extravagant galas but within the digital realm. Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter) have become the stages and authenticity of their currency.

While traditional celebrities have an undeniable aura, their lives often appear distant and unattainable. In contrast, social media influencers have mastered the art of relatability. They invite us into their homes, share their morning routines, and candidly discuss their highs and lows. This level of accessibility has fueled an emotional connection that traditional stars find hard-pressed to replicate. As a result, likes, shares and comments have become modern applause, while the ability to resonate with millions has transformed ordinary individuals into formidable opinion leaders.

However, as we hurtle toward a future dominated by virtual experiences, the controversy lies not in the competition between traditional celebrities and social media influencers, but in their convergence. The lines that once separated these realms are eroding, giving rise to a new hybrid—celebrity influencers. Imagine award-winning actors launching YouTube channels for behind-the-scenes glimpses, or global pop icons leading podcasts where they muse about everyday challenges. This is the direction in which the media landscape is headed.

Traditional celebrities are harnessing the power of social media, while influencers are transitioning to traditional forms of entertainment. The result? A melting pot of talent that defies categorization and opens exciting possibilities for collaboration. While purists might shudder at the thought, this fusion is inevitable, driven by the demands of an audience hungry for novelty and authenticity.

Yet, amidst the uncertainty, one thing remains clear: the essence of entertainment will always be rooted in storytelling. Whether delivered through a screen or in person, the power to captivate, inspire, and move will forever define stardom.

The clash between traditional celebrities and social media influencers is not a battle of extinction, but an evolution. It’s a story of adaptation, fusion, and reinvention.