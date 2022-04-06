Thee Pluto receives Sh1m from politician for shaving his locks





Digital content creator Robert Ndegwa Kamau popularly known as Thee Pluto has received Sh1 million as a reward for shaving his dreadlocks.

Posting a photo on his Instagram with the stack of cash, Thee Pluto thanked Wangui Ng’ang’a, an aspiring Nairobi Women Representative for keeping her promise.

“Serikali ya kusema na kutenda. Received!! Thank you mheshimiwa @wanguib.nganga,” he said.

Late last month, Thee Pluto shocked his fans when he revealed that he had shaved his dreadlocks.

Upon enquires as to why he made the drastic move, the content creator said through his Insta stories, “Several factors rebranding, craving for change and most importantly it was a 1 million dare from a friend.”

In an interview, Thee Pluto said that he shall plough the money into his businesses so that it could generate more.

On her part, Ms Ng’ang’a said that she dared the Instagram influencer as a drive to make him shave.

“You know he is sanitizing the streets and people want to see him as a serious and presentable person. The maintenance for the dreads is high cause one needs to go to the salon often as compared to when one has shaved. So I dared him and now I have to keep my promise,” she said.

The YouTuber who doubles up as an entrepreneur is also among Ms Ng’ang’a’s campaign team.

Ng’ang’a who tops up as the organizing secretary for Azimio la Umoja party revealed that Thee Pluto was among one of her strongest supporters and promised that once she gets the seat she would reciprocate by helping him.