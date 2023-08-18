They beat me first! Woman accuses ex-husband and his wife in assault case





A 31-year-old woman appeared at the Makadara Law Courts facing charges of assaulting her ex-husband and his wife, but she made a sensational claim that the police had refused to investigate a similar case she had filed against the complainants.

Lilian Kawira, the accused, was brought before the court for allegedly causing actual bodily harm to Jesse Ndiki and his wife Priscah Bhakita. The incident was said to have taken place at Mihang’o estate in Njiru Sub County, Nairobi, on August 14. The charges were in contravention of Section 251 of the Penal Code.

During the court proceedings, Kawira boldly asserted that she had been assaulted by the two complainants before, and she accused the police of neglecting her complaints against them.

The incident occurred when Ndiki returned home from work around 6 pm. As he waited for the gate to be opened, Kawira reportedly picked up a wooden stick and allegedly hit Ndiki’s daughter.

Bhakita, who was inside the compound, came out to defend her daughter. In the process of intervening, both Bhakita and Ndiki were allegedly assaulted by Kawira.

Ndiki reported the incident to the Mihang’o police station, stating that after onlookers intervened, Kawira left the scene hurling insults at him and his wife.

However, during her court appearance, Kawira denied the charges, telling Senior Resident Magistrate Mercy Malingu that the complainants attacked her as bodaboda riders informed her that they were following her.

She claimed she turned around to find the two assaulting her before they drove away.

Kawira further explained that she went to the police station to report the incident, only to discover that the complainants had already complained.

She alleged that he was already aware of the situation when she approached the station’s commander (OCS), but she was apprehended before she could file her complaint.

Magistrate Malingu released Kawira on a cash bail of Sh5000 and directed her to lodge her complaint with the OCS.

The case is set for mention on September 27, with the hearing beginning on November 28.

