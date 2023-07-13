Three Expressway toll stations to remain closed for repairs after Azimio demos

A police officer walks through the distraction on the Nairobi Expressway at Mulolongo following anti-government protests on July 12, 2023. PHOTO | WILFRED NYANGARESI

The Moja Expressway Company has announced that three toll stations will remain closed following the anti-government protests on Wednesday.

While giving an update Thursday, the company said motorists will not be able to access the Mlolongo, Syokimau and SGR Toll Stations as they remain closed.

“For your safety, we urge all motorists plying the Westlands-Mlolongo route to exit from JKIA and Mlolongo-Westlands bound motorists to safely join the Nairobi Expressway from JKIA Toll Station,” Moja Expressway said.

The company called for patience from motorists as they restore the road to its initial state before the vandalism. It also said security will be enhanced before operations resume on the road.

The company that manages the expressway urged motorists to avoid using the modern route, especially those heading towards Mlolongo.

Mlolongo was among the areas that witnessed violent scenes during the opposition’s anti-government protests.

At least three people were seriously injured during the chaos in the area resulting in damage of unknown value on the Nairobi Expressway.

Moja Expressway acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the temporary closure and assured the public that efforts were being made to address the situation promptly.

It said the reopening of the affected toll stations at Mlolongo, Syokimau, and SGR will be communicated to the public in due course.

