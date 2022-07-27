TV girl Nana Owiti publicly celebrates on hubby





Media personality Nana Owiti has publicly praised her husband for standing by her extended family in trying times.

Nana, a famed TV presenter, is married to Kennedy Ombima alias King Kaka, a popular musician in East Africa known for hits such as Dundaing and Wajinga Nyinyi.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Nana recounted how times had been tough for her after losing her mum.

“Thank you for always being my True North and for paying school fees for my sister that one time I had nothing,” she wrote.

(It) took every fibre of strength to ask for help. I was scared you would run away. May God keep blessing you for us.”

Incidentally, Nana has also received praise on social media circles for standing by her hubby when he was bedridden for months with a strange disease in 2021.

The TV journalist also shared how she had to take responsibility of raising her siblings after her mum passed on.

“Look at us standing there in blinking horror staring at the empty hole that is our life (after mum’s demise). The dawn of a new reality and new normal in its wake. Body shock all over. Our hearts crushed, wounded and heavier than lead. Our eyes saddened, our minds troubled, our thoughts deep, our throats plagued with the big lumps, our chests with the voids, our fingers fidgety, our bodies restless, our feet shaky.”

A decade and a half down the line, Nana confesses she is still in mourning.

The two love birds have been married for 11 years and are blessed with two children.