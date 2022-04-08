Two suspected robbers shot dead in Nairobi





Police in Nairobi on Wednesday, April 7 fatally wounded two thugs who have been terrorizing locals in Kayole.

In a statement by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) boss George Kinoti, the two were part of a six-man gang that had stabbed a man who was heading home and made away with his valuables.

“After taking away the victim’s mobile phone and other valuables, the six walked away casually towards an alley in Zanaki area, as members of the public who had witnessed the daring attack raised alarm,” the DCI said in a statement.

However, two officers based at the Soweto police station who were on patrol responded to the distress calls and cornered the gang.

The thugs opened fire at the officers who in return responded leading to the death of the two suspected robbers.

Police believe that the other four accomplices fled the scene with gunshot wounds.

“One firearm and a bloodstained knife used in attacking the innocent civilian was recovered from the suspects,” the report further read.

The man was taken to a city hospital by the duo and members of the public and he is admitted in critical condition.

The bodies of the two thugs were as well moved to City Mortuary and keyed in as unknown persons.

A manhunt to nab the other four who managed to escape has been launched.