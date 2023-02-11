Uhuru attends Magoha’s burial with new bodyguard

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta (far right) and other mourners during the burial ceremony of former Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha at Odera Akang'o grounds in Yala, Siaya on February 11, 2023. PHOTO | COURTESY

Former president Uhuru Kenyatta appears to have changed his personal security detail but retained his personal aide. This was evident when the former Head of State attended the burial of former Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Saturday in Siaya County.

Dressed in a dotted purple shirt, the former president had a different bodyguard who was seated right behind him during the funeral service. The new bodyguard was in civilian clothes and sunglasses.

But then, Mr Kenyatta has retained his personal aide in the frame of the woman who has served him water and drinks at public functions for the entirety of his 10-year presidency.

The aide, who is a familiar figure around Mr Kenyatta, but has retained a private life, was also present in Siaya and was seen serving his boss a drink.

Last week, it emerged that the government scaled down the security detail of of the former head of state from 96 elite officers attached to him to 25. Constitutionally, Mr Kenyatta, as a former president, is entitled to several staff paid for by the state.

According to the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act, the fourth president of the republic of Kenya is entitled to two personal assistants, four secretaries, four messengers, four drivers, and bodyguards pushing his soon-to-be personal office and home workers to 34.

These will include press secretaries and security officers paid for by the State, with the aides being seconded by the government. His aide de camp transferred to guarding President Ruto as soon as power changed hands but was later changed.

Colonel Fabian Lengusurang, from the Kenya Army, took over from Brigadier Stelu Lekolool who was then deployed to the Department of Defence (DoD) headquarters.

