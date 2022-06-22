Uhuru warns Kenyan men against wasting money on ‘mpango wa kando’





President Uhuru Kenyatta has cautioned men against squandering money with other women rather than their wives and children.

Speaking while issuing title deeds at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC), President Kenyatta said that some men view the title deeds as his property and not a family one.

“Sasa akipata hiyo (title deed) anasema ameenda kujenga nyumba, anaenda kukopa lakini badala ya kujenga nyumba ya bibi na watoto ako nao, pesa ikiingia akitoka bank akipitia hapo mtaani kidogo anakutwa na kengine, mali yanaisha unawacha mama na watoto wakiwa maskini,” the president amid laughter from his audience.

Rallying men to change their ways, President Kenyatta added, “Jamani wazee tubadilike. Hii cheti si yako, ni yako na bibi yako na watoto wako na yatakikana tuichunge na tuilinde ndio watoto wa watoto wenu pia wawe na kitu ambacho watakuwa wakikumbuka kujua ya kwamba hii tuliwachiwa na baba.”

President Kenyatta was expected to issue more than one million title deeds to Kenyans on Wednesday.

The president is at the tail-end of his second and final term of office with the General Election that will see Kenyans electing a new president due on August 9.

Deputy President William Ruto (UDA), former Prime Mnister Raila Odinga (Azimio la Umoja), George Wajackoyah (Roots Party) and Mwaure Waihiga (Agano Party) are the four presidential candidates seeking to succeed President Kenyatta.