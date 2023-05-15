Uhuru’s nephew Jomo Gecaga and Lola Hannigan expect second child

Jomo Gecaga with Lola Hannigan (right) during the Standard Chartered marathon. PHOTO | COURTESY

TV personality Lola Hannigan and her partner Jomo Gecaga are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their second child.

Sharing the joyful news on her Instagram account on Mother’s Day, Lola expressed her gratitude and happiness for being blessed with another pregnancy.

She captioned her pregnancy photo with a heartfelt message, ‘Blessed is she who has believed that the Lord would fulfill his promises to her.

So happy and grateful for the fruit of the womb for the second time. Won’t he do it. Happy Mother’s Day to all you incredible mummies out there.”

The couple had previously welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in April 2020.

Lola’s mother, Irene Sedina, joyfully shared the news on social media, expressing her delight at becoming a grandmother for the second time and emphasizing the special bond between a mother and her child.

In June 2020, Jomo Gecaga, a nephew to former president Uhuru Kenyatta and who also worked as his personal assistant, and the former KTN presenter confirmed being in a romantic relationship during a live session on his sister Nana Gecaga’s Instagram.

In the IG Live, Lola showed her affection for Gecaga by enjoying and dancing to the songs of the late Notorious B.I.G.