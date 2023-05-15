Uhuru’s nephew Jomo Gecaga and Lola Hannigan expect second child
TV personality Lola Hannigan and her partner Jomo Gecaga are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their second child.
Sharing the joyful news on her Instagram account on Mother’s Day, Lola expressed her gratitude and happiness for being blessed with another pregnancy.
She captioned her pregnancy photo with a heartfelt message, ‘Blessed is she who has believed that the Lord would fulfill his promises to her.
So happy and grateful for the fruit of the womb for the second time. Won’t he do it. Happy Mother’s Day to all you incredible mummies out there.”
The couple had previously welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in April 2020.
Lola’s mother, Irene Sedina, joyfully shared the news on social media, expressing her delight at becoming a grandmother for the second time and emphasizing the special bond between a mother and her child.
In June 2020, Jomo Gecaga, a nephew to former president Uhuru Kenyatta and who also worked as his personal assistant, and the former KTN presenter confirmed being in a romantic relationship during a live session on his sister Nana Gecaga’s Instagram.
In the IG Live, Lola showed her affection for Gecaga by enjoying and dancing to the songs of the late Notorious B.I.G.
The couple had previously been spotted together on multiple occasions, including Nana Gecaga’s 40th birthday celebration held at Billionaire Resort.
They were also spotted together at the Rick Ross concert, as well as during last year’s Standard Chartered marathon, where they were photographed alongside Jomo Gecaga’s older sister, Nana Gecaga.
Jomo Gecaga is also the father of media personality Anne Kiguta’s twins. She has successfully shielded her children from the public eye, as their faces have never been revealed on any social media platform.
Lola has received numerous congratulatory messages from her fans:
Sowairina: Congratulations, lovely Mama! Happy Mother’s Day.
Pierra Makena: Awww, congratulations my dear!
Anerlisa: Happy Mother’s Day, Love. Congratulations!
Yvonneafrostreet: Congratulations! Motherhood is a beautiful journey. Wishing you all the best.
Terryanne Chebet: Happy Mother’s Day, Darling!
