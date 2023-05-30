UsheratiKE: TikToker Atieno calls out Kenyans selling immorality on app





Popular Kenyan TikToker Atieno Ongong’a has called out Kenyan women who sell immorality online, especially on the TikTok platform.

In her rant, which attracted thousands of views and comments, Atieno asked these women where they had placed their dignity to go online and start selling parts of their bodies.

“Hi, let’s talk. Here’s the thing. I really feel like if you are going to join TikTok right now, or you know someone who is going to join right now, you need to give them a disclaimer, especially if they are coming from the 254.

Maybe you go to bed and you say ‘let me scroll through TikTok so that the drowsiness hits me in the middle and I sleep’, you know what I’m saying? So you come across this live session where it says ‘kunyonga ni thao’ (masturbation costs Sh1,000), and you think it’s clickbait.”

“You go on and you actually find a lady who is seriously talking about how much it will cost her viewers to masturbate; and sometimes she might lower the price to Sh100 or Sh200 or Sh300. And people actually send her money so that they can masturbate,” Atieno began.

She went on to reveal how she sometimes came across videos of some women setting up their phones and lights in their homes, dressing skimpily and talking about how a woman cannot be broke because she can dress provocatively, put on make-up and perfume and then go to certain clubs and get the money from wababaz (older, wealthy married men) by strategically positioning herself.

“Where is the dignity? I really feel that it is not that difficult to get a job in Kenya. But it’s just that people have this mentality that they can’t work a 9-5 job when they can get a certain amount of money in 0.25 seconds, because that’s what these wababaz give them. 0.25 seconds of pleasure. Do you understand what I’m saying?

What disappoints me more is the fact that you get an 18, 19-year-old – an adult in the government (eyes) but a child in the head – who looks up to some of these women and often does what they tell him to do, like maybe go and sell his body in certain clubs,” Atieno continued.

She accused these women of lacking morals and self-respect for themselves and their parents. She also scolded them for thinking that they could sell immorality online and that they would be proud to say that they had used this avenue to build their parents’ homes or that their parents would be proud of them.

“Nobody would ever say that because they know it is an embarrassment. But here on TikTok, you can go around with your private parts and your mouths telling people to sell, to go to certain places… where is your dignity? Respect yourselves,” Atieno concluded.

Her followers echoed her sentiments, who agreed that young girls are being misled on TikTok, that people can no longer safely scroll through their TikTok feeds, and that the perpetrators who often buy this content are married men.

In an earlier report by Nairobi News, TikTok said it had removed hashtags used by users in live explicit sessions that violate its community guidelines.

The guidelines state: “Do not post, upload, stream or share: Content that depicts, promotes, or glorifies sexual solicitation, including offering or soliciting sexual partners, sexual chats or images, sexual services, premium sexual content, or sexcamming.”

However, it seems that despite TikTok’s efforts, people are still finding ways to post explicit content on the app.

