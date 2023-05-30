Man on trial for threatening to kill woman who rejected him





A 26-year-old man who allegedly sent a threatening message to a woman after she rejected his sexual advances has been charged with intimidation and harassment contrary to Section 238 (1) of the Penal Code.

Mr Ian Mutwii Mwenga was charged with unlawfully sending an intimidating message to the 23-year-old woman with intent to cause her alarm and apprehension while using his mobile phone on 21 May.

Mr Mwenga is accused of sending the words “we tafuta nyumba ingine mapema nimekupea hi mwenzi pekee kama si hivyo utazikwa mbila kichwa (You better look for a another place to stay in. I have given you a month’s notice if not, you will be buried without your head)” to the woman’s phone in Mwiki Township, Kasarani Sub County, Nairobi.

Also read: Former rugby player Alex Olaba jailed for threatening court witness

In the lengthy WhatsApp message, Mr Mwenga warned the complainant that his message was not a threat but a promise to her, boasting that he was not even afraid of the government.

He told the woman that he knew the house she lived in and allegedly told her that killing her would be easy, adding that he meant what he said.

Prosecutors and police believe the words were meant to intimidate the complainant, who had rejected Mr Mwenga after he propositioned her for a romantic relationship.

The woman received the messages in church and shared them with relatives, who advised her to report the matter to the police. She filed a report at Mwiki police station the same day.

The woman was previously a tenant of Mr Mwenga’s parents before moving out of their house and relocating elsewhere.

During investigations into the incident, she told the police that the accused had made sexual advances towards her on several occasions before and after she moved out of his parent’s house where she was a tenant.

Mr Mwenga was located by police and arrested in the area after investigations were completed.

He denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Mercy Malingu of the Makadara Law Courts.

He was released on Sh200,000 bail.

Also read: Man in court for threatening to beat up mother