Victor Wanyama’s fiancee gifts him with Sh 2 million watch





Footballer Victor Wanyama received a luxurious birthday gift from his fiancée, Kenyan actress Serah Teshna, in the form of an exquisite Rolex watch.

Celebrating his 32nd birthday, Wanyama was surprised by the extravagant present, showcasing the couple’s love and generosity.

Expressing her heartfelt birthday wishes, Serah took to social media, declaring, “Happy birthday to the purest heart I know. No words can describe how much babyz and I love you. We wish you good health, genuine happiness, and success in abundance. Today is your day. Happy birthday daddy cool.” Serah’s admiration and love for her partner were evident in her heartfelt message.

The Rolex watch chosen by Serah for Victor Wanyama is the Oyster Perpetual Submariner Date in 18 ct yellow gold with a Cerachrom bezel insert in black ceramic and a black dial with large luminescent hour markers. This timepiece not only embodies elegance and sophistication but also boasts impressive functionality.

The submariner is estimated to cost US$12,550.00. The starting price for a Rolex is around $4,000 for the brand’s most popular and simplest offering, an Oyster Perpetual. The average price of a Rolex across all models is $20,000 with the most expensive watches reaching between $30,000 and $40,000.

The Submariner Date, a part of Rolex’s iconic Submariner collection, pays homage to the original model introduced in 1953, setting the standard for divers’ watches. Crafted from 18 ct yellow gold, the watch exudes opulence and durability, making it suitable for various occasions and adventures.

One of the standout features of this timepiece is its Cerachrom bezel insert, made from black ceramic. Besides its striking appearance, the bezel is highly resistant to scratches, corrosion, and fading, ensuring that the watch maintains its pristine condition over time.

The black dial, adorned with large luminescent hour markers, enhances the watch’s legibility in different lighting conditions. The luminescent markers provide excellent visibility, allowing for easy timekeeping, even in dark environments. This feature is particularly beneficial for divers relying on accurate time readings during underwater expeditions.

Powering the Submariner Date is the self-winding mechanical movement, Rolex Caliber 3135, renowned for its precision and reliability. The watch also includes the signature Cyclops lens, magnifying the date display at 3 o’clock for enhanced readability.

Further enhancing its practicality, the Submariner Date is equipped with an Oyster case and a Triplock winding crown. The Oyster case offers water resistance up to 300 meters (1,000 feet), making it suitable for professional divers and water sports enthusiasts. The Triplock winding crown, with its three sealed zones, ensures the watch remains waterproof and protects the movement from external elements.

The Oyster Perpetual Submariner Date in 18 ct yellow gold is a testament to Rolex’s commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and design. It represents a remarkable blend of luxury, durability, and functionality, making it a truly special gift for Victor Wanyama on his birthday.

Also read: Otile Brown’s ex-girlfriend responds to pregnancy rumuors

Millions: Amount African league winners get versus Gor Mahia’s Sh0