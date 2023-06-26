Millions: Amount African league winners get versus Gor Mahia’s Sh0





The Football Federation of Kenya (FKF) is broke and struggling to run operations and award league winners.

These were revelations made by FKF president Nick Mwendwa in May 2023 when he announced that the Kenya Premier League winners will not be getting any financial rewards in this season.

On Sunday, June 25, 2023, Gor Mahia Football Club, popularly referred to as K’Ogalo, won their 20th Kenya Premier League title to the jubilation of thousands of their fans who invaded the pitch at the Moi International Stadium in Kasarani.

This invasion made the award ceremony difficult to hold, forcing the FKF to move the ceremony to a VIP area within the stadium; and to the chagrin of K’Ogalo’s fans. However, Gor Mahia only received a trophy and medals, no cash reward as previously revealed by Mr Mwendwa.

“A large number of enthusiastic fans overwhelmed the security measures in place and invaded the pitch. Efforts to remove the fans from the field proved challenging due to their sheer numbers and determination to be a part of the celebration. Under these circumstances, a decision was made to ensure the safety of everyone involved and to proceed with the awarding of medals and the trophy to Gor Mahia at the VIP area,” said the FKF.

Ideally, Kenya Premier League title winners are supposed to receive between Sh 2-Sh 5 million, but this time, they were simply awarded medals and thanked for participating. In comparison, Nairobi News samples some of the cash rewards other nations award their league title winners below:

South Africa Premier Soccer League- Sh 112,545,787 Morocco Botola Pro League- Sh 42,502,164 Tanzania Ligi Kuu Bara- Sh 29,199,583 Nigeria Profession Football League- Sh 18,536,843 Cameroon Elite One League- Sh 11,678,080 Premier League of Eswatini- Sh 7,499,666 Zambia Super League- Sh 4,140,071 Ghana Premier League- Sh 3,664,654 Uganda Premier League- Sh 2,301,840

“There is no room for money. All sponsors were chased away by the previous regime after direct government involvement in management and running of Kenyan football. This season we will not have any prize giving even as we continue to strategize better for the next campaign which will be bigger and better.”

The future is bright as currently we are in negotiations with many stakeholders and they are very optimistic to partner us. Our season will officially run between August and May with broadcasting and sponsorship deals as well as club licensing. I’m not worried, and I actually think this was a blessing in disguise because we all know now what we need to do,” said Nick Mwendwa in May 2023, prior to the finals being played between Gor Mahia and Nairobi City Stars.

