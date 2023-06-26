Here is why Nairobi Expressway will be closed for 16 hours





Moja Expressway Company has announced a temporary closure of the 27-kilometre Nairobi Expressway that will last 16 hours. The closure will be effective from 10:00 pm on Saturday, July 1, until 4:00 pm on Sunday, July 2.

This closure is to accommodate the Nairobi City Marathon, an event organized by the Ministry of Sports in collaboration with the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) and other sponsors.

With over 50,000 vehicles utilizing the Nairobi Expressway on a daily basis, the temporary closure is expected to impact thousands of commuters. Moja Expressway Company has urged motorists and other travelers to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid any inconvenience during this period.

“The expressway will be closed to make way for the Nairobi City Marathon,” explained a representative from Moja Expressway Company.

The marathon, covering a distance of 42 kilometers, will take place on the entire stretch of the Nairobi Expressway, running from Westlands in Nairobi County to Mlolongo in Machakos County.

Participants in the marathon will have the unique opportunity to run alongside celebrated professional athletes, providing a thrilling experience for all involved.

“It is another chance to experience our great city as you run on the magnificent Nairobi Expressway,” said the event sponsors enthusiastically.

The marathon is scheduled to commence at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday, starting at 9:30 am. All participants are required to register at the same venue.

Moja Expressway Company has suggested alternative routes for motorists to ensure smooth traffic flow during the temporary closure. Those planning to use the Nairobi Expressway during the marathon can consider utilizing the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway, Uhuru Highway, and Waiyaki Way as viable alternatives.

Motorists and commuters are advised to stay updated with official announcements and plan their travel arrangements accordingly to minimize any inconveniences caused by the temporary closure.