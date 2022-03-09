Video Vixen Aggie the dance queen welcomes baby boy
Renowned video siren Aggie the dance queen and Oscar Mwalo are the newest parents in town.
The two love birds welcomed recently welcomed a baby boy and announced the exciting news with their fans.
“Today 8/03/2022 after 24 hours of labor we welcomed a baby boy. Sorry @Diana Marua for squeezing your hand so tight, @choreographeroscarmwalo thank you baby words are not enough. @BahatiKenya thank you for coming,” she posted.
The announcement comes a day after the dancer signaled that she was almost delivering, “Onto your marks!!!!Kamhesh kameanza kubisha. Send us some love. @choreographeroscarmwalo Tutakuwa sawa. Wacha kupanick.”
The duo announced she was expectant through a video where they were dancing to a song.
Angie the dance queen fame propelled after being featured in the ‘Short N Sweet’ music video by Sauti Sol featuring Nyashinski.
Dressed in a jumpsuit and the fore front, Aggie, born Agnes Kiunga, has collaborated with a couple of celebrities.
In King Kaka’s latest song, Aggie who is heavily pregnant dances to the rhythm of the song.
A week ago, her boyfriend, while sharing his excitement, revealed he was afraid of the new parenting role.