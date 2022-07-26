WATCH: How Stivo Simple Boy’s engagement went down





Kenyan singer Stevo Simple Boy has left his fans in admiration after proposing to his girlfriend in a colorful event that saw the couple share mildly intimate moments on camera.

In the video shared on social media, the singer is seen donning a white kanzu attire complemented by a taqiyah skullcap, while his fiancé was dressed in a beautiful shimmering white mermaid gown.

The two love birds were in the company of a few close friends who helped the pair make their special day a blast.

At the beginning of the video, the Freshi Barida hitmaker is seen standing with his male friends in a lavishly decorated room chatting up a storm about how the singer should propose to his lady.

On the other side of the room, his bride-to-be is seen in the company of her female friends appearing to be engaged in conversation.

A few minutes in, Stevo is seen walking up to his woman and upon close proximity, he’s seen taking a knee and presenting a beautiful ring to his lady while pronouncing a proposal for her hand in marriage. The proposal saw the couple embrace in the end, with their friends cheering them on.

However, many of Stevo’s fans seem to doubt the reality of his proposal with many speculating this could be the latest in a string of stunts leading up to a new work of art release.

The singer has not yet responded to claims that he is simply putting on a show, which has left many sharing their congratulatory messages with the lucky couple.

This is the first time the singer has publicly revealed his girlfriend, as he has been quite hesitant to share her identity with the public until he was sure.

He, however, kept hinting at having a new flame in his life that he was finally planning to settle down with.

Prior to his proposal, the crooner threw shade at ex-lover and social media influencer Pritty Vishy saying his exes will see him settling down which will cause them a lot of stress.

The couple recently broke up amid infidelity claims.

Stevo Simple Boy is a Kenyan rapper who sings about social issues that affect the society.

The singer rose to fame back in 2019 following the release of his hit song Mihadarati, where he was addressing the dangers of drugs.