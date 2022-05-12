WATCH: ‘Stupid’ mzungu apology for spitting at Kenyan footballer

Kenyan international Joseph Okumu evades a tackle during a match for his side IF Elfsborg against Orebro in the Swedish league. PHOTO | COURTESY

A white female fan who spat on Kenyan defender Joseph Okumu during a football match in Belgium on Tuesday has been identified and apoliogised.

Despite her apology, the KV Mechelen club, the home team against Okumu’s KAA Ghent, say it will take unspecified actions against her.

“The club has since discovered the identity of the supporter. The person in question has apologized extensively, but KV Mechelen will nevertheless take the necessary steps to arrive at an appropriate sanction. KAA Gent would like to thank KV Mechelen for handling this quickly and serenely,” the post by Okumu’s club reads in part.

But the identity of the woman has not been revealed, neither is the cause of action.

Okumu, who also plays for the national football team, started the match on the bench was introduced in the 67th minute of the game and was playing during which his team win 2-1.

As he was walking on the sidelines, a female fan spat on him, an incident that attracted worldwide condemnation.

KV Mechelen at the time announced it will be investigating the incident while condemning the action.

“The images of a person in Box I spitting in the direction of a player of the visiting team have reached us. Let’s be clear, this has no place in our stadium, in any football stadium. We have provided the footage to our security team. Appropriate follow-up will be given to this.”

Okumu’s club KAA Gent also released a statement in which it lauded Mechelen’s decision to investigate the matter and bring the culprit to book.

“Hi guys, just to inform you that our opponent of yesterday’s game @kvmechelen took immediate action after the game, are actively looking for that person and will take all necessary measures after identification,” read KAA Gent post on Twitter.

24-year-old Okumu made his name at the defunct Chemelil Sugar in the Kenyan Premier League.

He made his international debut for the senior team in 2016 after spending time with the Kenyan under 21 and under 23 teams.