WATCH: Uganda Police arrest wicked mother who hit child 22 times in one minute





Authorities in Uganda have confirmed the arrest of a wicked mother who hit her naked child all over the body more than 20 times inside one minute.

Tom Magambo, of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) confirmed the arrest.

The @PoliceUg has today arrested Nabulime Dorothy who is seen in the viral clip circulating on social media assaulting her 2 year old daughter. She will be produced in Court on Monday to answer for her actions. pic.twitter.com/vkgNOYArkk — Criminal Investigations Directorate-UPF (@CID1_UG) September 3, 2022

The woman is identified as Dorothy Nabulime, 22, a mother of 3, who was caught on video beating her child.

She was arrested by detectives and is expected to be charged with torture in the case registered under SD Ref: 06/03/09/2022

In the one minute fourteen seconds video that went viral, Nabulime who is dressed in an Ankara dress and has held her hair in a bun is seen beating her two-year-old daughter until she slips off the basin with water pouring out.

The young one who was naked as if preparing for a shower outside their house is hit continuously with a slipper on her arms, head, legs, back, hands from when she is on the ground to when she goes back to the basin.

The agitated woman continues whacking the baby mercilessly with her cries falling on deaf ears and after struggling and getting back in the basin and even managing to stand on it, the beating does not stop as Nabulime angrily spews her mother tongue at her.

The young girl is then seen taking a bath clothe which she uses to try bathe her tiny body as the woman still continues to beat her up with the sounds of the whacks being so loud an evidence of the strength in Nabulime is using to beat up the baby.

The viral video was received with wide spread condemnation and uproar on social media with even Ugandan media personalities calling on the police to take action.