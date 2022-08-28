WATCH: What President-elect Ruto has ‘promised’ Mike Sonko in Kenya Kwanza government

Deputy President William Ruto (right) and former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko. PHOTO | COURTESY

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko says President-elect William Ruto has promised him several plum positions in power, including Cabinet Secretaries and Ambassadors.

Sonko spoke while on the campaign trail in Mombasa ahead of Monday’s gubernatorial elections.

“I want to let you know that in William Samoei Ruto’s government. I will be a junior principal,” said Sonko.

He also urged Mombasa residents to vote for Hassan Sarai Omar, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate and vowed to organise a ‘tea’ appointment between the residents and President-elect Ruto.

Sarai is up against Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), William Kingi (PAA), Daniel Munga Kitsao an Independent candidate, Hezron Awiti of VDP, Said Abdalla Usawa Kwa Wote, Shafii Makazi UPIA and Antony Chitavi of UDP.

Sonko recently ditched the Wiper to join Ruto days to the August 2022 polls.

He cited frustrations by powerful individuals whom he accused of frustrating his gubernatorial bid.

He was barred from contesting for the Mombasa gubernatorial race by the Supreme Court which ruled that his impeachment as Nairobi governor stops him from holding public office.

Sonko has since accused Chief Justice Martha Koome of bias.

“She shouldn’t have been part of the bench regarding my matter because already in her mind she had made an opinion that Sonko shouldn’t be on the ballot,” he stated.