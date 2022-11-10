Wavinya Ndeti, Moses Kuria tussle over Machakos land





Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti has accused Trade Cabinet Secretary (CS) Moses Kuria of high handedness

Speaking in her county, the county boss accused the CS of a lack of respect despite ‘having been appointed to the office just the other day’.

She said: “I am not scared of you Moses Kuria. You spoke recklessly (about Machakos residents) the other day and even sent me the video. I tried calling and you did not pick my call. I’m going to tell Ruto (President) to talk to his ministers,” said Ms Ndeti.

On November 10, Kuria accused Ms Ndeti of being a hindrance to the government’s plans to implement the manufacturing and export agenda.

This was in reference to a land dispute involving Machakos residents and an industrial firm in the area.

Ms Ndeti insists the CS has failed to engage the local leaders before making a decision on the contentois land.

Ms Ndeti’s sentiments were echoed by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Azimio principal Kalonzo Musyoka who insisted area squatters are the genuine owners of the land.

Kuria is known for his controversial comments and recently suggested Mitumba (second-hand) clothes be banned

He’s also battled a number of hate speech-related cases in court.