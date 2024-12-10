What is Airbnb’, Gachagua, SHA tops 2024 Google searches in Kenya





Google has unveiled its Year in Search 2024 list for Kenya.

The report explains the topics and interests that captivated the nation.

This annual report highlights trending searches and reflects Kenyans’ curiosity about news, personalities, entertainment, and more.

The Social Health Authority (SHA) topped the list of trending news topics for Kenyans in 2024.

The SHA, introduced as a replacement for the now-defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), became a primary healthcare provider and captured widespread public interest.

The Finance Bill 2024, which aimed to amend Kenya’s tax laws to generate government revenue, also garnered significant attention.

The proposed tax hikes sparked widespread concern, leading to public protests, particularly among Gen Z. This pressure eventually compelled the government to withdraw the bill.

The US Elections 2024 secured third place on the trending news list, reflecting Kenyans’ keen interest in global political developments.

In the personalities category, former Deputy President Gachagua led local searches after his impeachment sparked national debate.

Rebecca Miano, Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, and Soipan Tuya, Cabinet Secretary for Defence followed him.

Among global personalities, Jamaican reggae and dancehall artist Vybz Kartel took the lead, followed by US President-Elect Donald Trump and televangelist Benny Hinn, whose “Healing the Nation” crusade at Nairobi’s Nyayo Stadium marked his return to Kenya after two decades.

Kenyans’ love for football was evident in the searches for AFCON 2024, which were held in Ivory Coast between January and February.

The tournament, filled with thrilling goals and surprises, was followed by searches for Euro 2024, which will be hosted in Germany, and the Olympics 2024 schedule.

In trending losses, the tragic death of content creator Brian Chira in a hit-and-run accident in March was the most searched.

His passing prompted widespread mourning and a massive turnout at his funeral.

Other notable losses included actor, director, and singer Charles Ouda and journalist Rita Tinina, who succumbed to pneumonia.

Kenyans also explored diverse flavours through searches for recipes like chicken curry and pumpkin soup, reflecting an evolving culinary curiosity.

In entertainment, Supacell, Damsel, and Shogun topped trending movie and TV searches, further showcasing Kenyans’ love for global pop culture.

Here are the full lists of Top 10 Trending Searches by Kenyans in 2024:

Trending News

1. SHA

2. Finance Bill 2024

3. US Elections 2024

4. Gachagua Impeachment

5. Haiti

6. Cyclone Hidaya

7. Starlink Kenya

8. Gen Z

9. SHIF

10. Ford Foundation

Trending Local Personalities

1. Gachagua

2. Rebecca Miano

3. Soipan Tuya

4. Noordin Haji

5. Kindiki

6. Robert Nagila

7. Kawira Mwangaza

8. Jimmy Wanjigi

9. John Mbadi

10. Mutuse

Trending Global Personalities

1. Vybz Kartel

2. Donald Trump

3. Benny Hinn

4. Kamala Harris

5. Baltasar Engonga

6. Joe Biden

7. Diddy

8. Bonny Mwaitege

9. King Charles

10. Katt Williams

Trending Loss

1. Brian Chira

2. Charles Ouda

3. Rita Tinina

4. Kelvin Kiptum

5. Fred Omondi

6. Allan Kiuna

7. Mr Ibu

8. Njambi Koikai

9. Lizzie Wanyoike

10. Peter Morgan Heritage

Trending Sports

1. AFCON

2. Euro 2024

3. Olympics 2024 Schedule

4. Copa America

5. Paralympics

6. EPL Table 2024/25

7. Ballon d’Or 2024

8. Mikel Merino

9. Lamine Yamal

10. Leny Yoro

Trending Movies & TV

Shows

1. Supacell

2. Damsel

3. Shogun

4. The Boys

5. Becky Citizen TV

6. Deadpool

7. Chasing My Rejected Wife

8. Land of Bad

9. The Penguin

10. Dune 2

Trending Recipe

1. Chicken curry recipe

2. Pumpkin soup recipe

3. Recipe for cooking

vegetables

4. Margarita recipe

5. Brownie recipe

6. Vegetable rice recipe

7. Tomato soup recipe

8. Dawa recipe

9. Liver recipe

10. Kaimati recipe

Trending Lyrics

1. Anguka Nayo Lyrics

2. Kudade Lyrics

3. Hit And Run Shenseea

Lyrics

4. Set It Lyrics

5. Mimi Ni Mzabibu Baba Ni

Mkulima Lyrics

6. Not Like Us Lyrics

7. Viviano Song Lyrics

8. Nina Siri Naye Yesu

Lyrics

9. Ameniweka Huru Kweli

Lyrics

10. Maombi Yangu Yafike

Kwako Lyrics

Trending ‘What’

1. What is Airbnb

2. What is endometriosis

3. What is Gen Z

4. What is okra water

5. What is Remotask

6. What is a cyclone

7. What is solar eclipse

8. What is the meaning of

Trending ‘When’

1. When are schools opening

in Kenya

2. When is Father’s Day in

2024

3. When is Easter 2024

4. When is Eid 2024

5. When is Ramadan 2024

6. When is US elections 2024

7. When is Euro 2024 starting

8. When is Diwali 2024

Trending ‘How to’

1. How to check KCSE results 2023

2. How to update token meter

3. How to say “hello” in Italian

4. How to apply for KUCCPS

5. How to register for SHIF

6. How to demonstrate osmosis in living tissues

7. How to become a pro skater

8. How to reverse mpesa sent to wrong number