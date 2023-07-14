Who is Hamisa Mobetto’s new bae, Kevin Sowax?





Diamond Platnumz’s baby mama, Hamisa Mobetto, has once again found love.

This time, she has captured the heart of a Togolese tycoon known as Kevin Sowax, also referred to as Mr. Chopelife, who is involved in various business ventures.

On Thursday, July 13, 2023, Mobetto took to social media to announce her reentry into the dating scene, sharing photos of herself alongside her new beau.

Although the pictures were strategically taken to conceal her boyfriend’s face, nothing remains hidden from online sleuths.

The sleuths used open-source intelligence tools to sniff out who the mystery bae was. Well, here is what we know about the man who now owns the heart of Hamisa.

Kevin Sowax real name Kevin Ahyi-sena identifies as an entrepreneur and serves as the CEO of Twinsk Company and Lemimozart restaurant.

Twinsk Company offers you a wide range of transport, sourcing, and production services. The logistics company is strategically established in Hong Kong and Guangzhou in China.

His restaurant is in Bordeaux, a city located in southwestern France, known for its wine production and vibrant culinary scene.

According to his social media posts, he resides in Paris, France but frequently travels worldwide.

Interestingly, Kevin’s introduction as Hamisa’s boyfriend occurred shortly after the former video vixen revealed her new purchase of a Range Rover.

This development piqued the curiosity of Instagram users, with some speculating if Kevin was the one who gifted her the luxury car.

Kevin shared a photo of Hamisa posing beside her Range Rover on her Instagram Stories to affirm their relationship, expressing his deep affection for her.

In his heartfelt message, he wrote, “From the moment I saw you, I knew you were the one. The more I got to know you, the stronger my feelings grew. I’m grateful to have you in my life and excited for our future experiences.”

He concluded by stating: “This is just the beginning.”

Friends of the couple congratulated them and extended their well-wishes, with some hinting that Hamisa may have received the car as a gift from her dashing Togolese partner.

In response, Hamisa shared her excitement about her current phase in life, stating: “This chapter of my life is called ‘Everything I prayed for and more’.”

