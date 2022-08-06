Who will win 2022 election? Questions Kenyans searched on Google

Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga (left) during a campaign rally at Huruma Ground in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on July 31, 2022 and Deputy President William during a Kenya Kwanza campaign rally in Nanyuki town on August 5, 2022. PHOTOS | JARED NYATAYA & JOSEPH KANYI

Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga (left) during a campaign rally at Huruma Ground in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on July 31, 2022 and Deputy President William during a Kenya Kwanza campaign rally in Nanyuki town on August 5, 2022. PHOTOS | JARED NYATAYA & JOSEPH KANYI





Google has shared data on top trending searches and most queried questions on its search engine revealing what Kenyans have been searching for between July 3 to August 1.

The trending questions on Kenya elections included; ‘when is the Kenya election’, ‘when will the campaign end for the 2022 election’, ‘when are the elections in Kenya’ and ‘who is in charge of a polling station,’ in that order.

Other top questions on the elections that Kenyans searched for include ‘who will win 2022 election in Kenya’, ‘how many days to election in Kenya 2022’, ‘how long after election is president sworn in’, ‘when was 2013 general election held’, ‘why 2017 elections were nullified’ and ‘how long does it take to swear in a new president in Kenya.’

According to Google, the trends also show Kenyans went online to keep tabs on political parties and their respective presidential candidates.

David Mwaure Waihiga emerged was the trending candidate, which means there was a higher spike in searches about him compared to the others, followed by William Ruto, Raila Odinga and George Wajackoyah respectively. Trending searches are the searches that had the highest traffic over a specific period.

“This is a critical time in Kenya’s democracy and it’s great to see that people are collectively turning to Google Search to help them find answers to their biggest questions about the elections,” said Sharon Machira, Google’s Communications and Public Affairs Manager.

She added that, they will partner with ReutersGoogle and launch a Live Elections Results One-Box on August 9 at 2PM.

This tool will post presidential results as they trickle in from polling stations 5 minutes after they are announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and will enhance Kenyans’ experience on Google Search.

According to Google, the trends also show Kenyans went online to keep tabs on political parties and their respective presidential candidates.

David Mwaure Waihiga emerged was the trending candidate, which means there was a higher spike in searches about him compared to the others, followed by William Ruto, Raila Odinga and George Wajackoyah respectively. Trending searches are the searches that had the highest traffic over a specific period.

“This is a critical time in Kenya’s democracy and it’s great to see that people are collectively turning to Google Search to help them find answers to their biggest questions about the elections,” said Sharon Machira, Google’s Communications and Public Affairs Manager.

She added that, they will partner with ReutersGoogle and launch a Live Elections Results One-Box on August 9 at 2PM.

This tool will post presidential results as they trickle in from polling stations 5 minutes after they are announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and will enhance Kenyans’ experience on Google Search.

Here are the Google July Search Trends

Trending questions on the election, past month

1. When is the Kenya election?

2. When will the campaign end for 2022 election?

3. When are the elections in Kenya?

4. Who is in charge of a polling station?

5. When will campaign start for 2022 election?

6. How many days to election in Kenya 2022?

7. How long after election is president sworn in?

8. When was 2013 general election held?

9. Why 2017 elections were nullified?

10. How long does it take to swear in a new president in Kenya?

Top questions on the election, past month:

1. Who will win 2022 election in Kenya?

2. Will Raila win 2022 election?

3. How many days to election in Kenya?

4. When is the election in Kenya?

5. Who is likely to be the president of Kenya in 2022

6. When will campaign end for 2022 election?

7. Who is in charge of elections in a polling station in Kenya?

8. When will campaign start for 2022 election?

9. How long after election is president sworn in?

10. When was 2013 general election held?

Trending candidates: (Trending searches are the searches that had the highest amount of traffic over a specific period.)

1. David Mwaura Waihiga

2. William Ruto

3. Raila Odinga

4. George Wajackoyah

Top Searched Candidates: (If the share of search interest for all candidates totals to 100%, this data represents the percentage)

1. William Ruto – 63%

2. Raila Odinga – 34%

3. George Wajackoyah – 2%

4. David Mwaura Waihiga – 1%

Political Parties ranked by search interest:

1. Agano Party – 48%

2. Roots Party – 39%

3. Azimio la Umoja Party – 9%

4. Kenya Kwanza Party – 4%

Trending political parties: (Trending searches are the searches that had the highest amount of traffic over a specific period.)

1. Agano Party

2. Azimio la Umoja Party

3. Kenya Kwanza Party

4. Roots Party