Why Alai is not amused with Munya’s ‘sudden’ appearance at Azimio meetings

Former Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture, Peter Munya, and other Azimio la Umoja leaders addressing the media in Karen, Nairobi County on July 30, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly Robert Alai has expressed dissatisfaction with Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition’s team that will be holding talks with the Kenya Kwanza government side.

Even before Azimio officially releases the names of its five representatives, a faction of ODM members, including Mr Alai, have asked the Azimio leadership to use participation into the anti-government protests as a criteria for selection to the team.

Mr Alai is of the view that the composition of Azimio team should be on the basis of regions that fully participated in the protests.

Mr Alai has particularly taken issue with former Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture Peter Munya, who emerged after a long absence during Azimio’s press briefing on Sunday.

Mr Munya even read a statement during the press briefing which was also attended by Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

“Suddenly former CS Munya appears from nowhere when now there is some peaceful talks because ‘they’ must control the talks… after a few weeks, you will see more Mount Kenya leaders appear to take extreme stand against talks or wanting to control the talks,” Mr Alai said.

Alai also said Narc-Kenya leader Ms Martha Karua brought very little to the table for Azimio la Umoja during last year’s General Election.

“Martha Karua wants Eugene Wamalwa off the talks team while she couldn’t even deliver a stream in her home polling station? Eugene, junior politically to her, delivered much more,” Alai said.

During Sunday’s press briefing, Azimio disowned the Kenya Kwanza side’s statement which was released by the Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung’wa.

Recently, Alai asked ODM party to reduce its involvement in the matters touching on Jubilee Party and retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

