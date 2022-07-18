Why Otile Brown is ‘struggling’ to find a wife

Otile Brown and (right) his vehicle at the scene of a road accident involving a motorbike rider. PHOTOS | COURTESY







Singer Jacob Obunga, born Otile Brown, says he is not in a rush to get into a relationship.

The Regina hitmaker says he has found it difficult to understand the intentions of the romantic life.

“It is hard to know whether the person you are meeting is sincere,” explained the talented singer.

“I think the best time to get a partner is on your way up. Once you get there it is hard to tell who is real and who is not.”

The RNB singer also says he will be open to settling down once he gets his missing rib.

The singer who recently bagged an endorsement deal with TECNO been previously dated socialite Vera Sidika. The duo served relationship goals and even released a hit together dubbed Baby Love, only for it to end controversially following a public spat in which she accused him of among other, borrowing money.

Otile Brown went ahead to date Ethiopian Nabayet but that relationship did not last. He would later suggested the relationship did not last because of the distance.