Why wewbies struggle to survive in Nairobi

An aerial view of hawkers selling their merchandise along Tom Mboya Street in Nairobi on June 14, 2023.PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Nairobi, a city loved and loathed in equal measure, can be both promising and terrifying for newbies.

While many are eager to embrace the opportunities it offers, others are troubled by the pressure and stress that come with city life.

In the countryside, it’s customary to respond to greetings, but in Nairobi, newbies are quickly exposed to the dangers of being drugged and robbed even from a simple handshake.

The sight of women chasing men pulling luggage carts is not uncommon, as any slight delay can result in losing everything.

I vividly recall my first experience in Nairobi.

Pickpocketing is a prevalent issue, and many victims are unable to explain how they lost their belongings.

Women, in particular, have fallen victim to pick pockets, which is why you often see them carrying their purses and bags in front, trying to protect their valuables. Walking quickly in Nairobi’s streets is not just a norm, but a strategy to avoid such incidents, as thieves tend to target individuals who appear lost or distracted.

Crowded places particularly is an easy spot to lose your belongings as people squeeze against each other

Regrettably, some victims admit sheepishly that they somehow followed and gave out their belongings, including their M-Pesa pin, to strangers without questioning or objecting.

Newbies may be kind-hearted and often wonder why Nairobians appear cold towards beggars.

However, their naivety can lead to unfortunate encounters when beggars take advantage of their generosity.

In summary, Nairobi can be both a land of opportunities and a city that poses challenges, especially for newbies. While it has its allure, it’s essential to be cautious and aware of the potential risks to fully embrace what the city has to offer.

