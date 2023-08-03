Police nab suspect in fatal stabbing of a female police officer





Police have arrested a man suspected of killed a policewoman at her home in Umasaini area, Mashuru, Kajiado County.

The suspect who is said to have stabbed the policewoman after a scuffle, was arrested in Mathare slums where he was hiding hours after fleeing the scene of the crime.

Nairobi police chief Adamson Bungei said the local chief in the slum saw the suspect and alerted police.

“Acting on tip of from assistant Chief Mathare North madam Phyllis Mwonja, officers from Muthaiga police station managed to arrest the 24-year-old suspect from his hideout in Mathare Area 3,” a police statement read in part.

According to Bungei, the suspect identified as John Mutinda will be processed for arraignment.

His arrest comes hours after the body of Constable Dianah Mwende, attached to the Railway Police SGR Emali, was found in the house on Wednesday night, August 2, after the murder.

“Members of the public reported that there was a suspect who was being chased by members of the public and who had stabbed a woman in Umasaini area,” the police report read in part.

The police then rushed to the scene, which they secured as they investigated what had transpired.

However, by the time they arrived at the scene, Ms Mwende had already died due to multiple injuries inflicted on her neck and face using a sharp object.

“Eye witnesses say a young man was seen coming from the plot holding a knife and ran away,” the police report further revealed.

Police officers processed the scene from Emali Police Post in Makueni County. It removed the body to the Kilome Nursing and Maternity Hospital Morgue, awaiting postmortem and other police procedures.

It was also reported that the suspect is a known person within the Umasaini area.

Homicide cases have been on the rise in the country in the past three years. This caught the attention of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who then went ahead and formed a committee that focuses on mental health matters.

