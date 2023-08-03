“Tabasamu” actress Rosemary Waweru speaks about her hiatus and comeback





In the late 2000s, Citizen TV’s “Tabasamu” graced our screens and became one of the hottest dramas of its time, launching the careers of talented actors like Nick Mutuma and Rosemary Waweru, who portrayed the lead character, Maya.

Fast forward 15 years later, and Rosemary still finds herself associated with the unforgettable role she played.

The seasoned actress has recently made a triumphant return to the acting world in Showmax’s gripping crime drama series, “Faithless.”

In “Faithless,” Rosemary takes on the role of Esther, a struggling waitress whose life takes a dramatic turn when she stumbles upon the proceeds of a botched heist.

Together with other three devoted church friends, Esther is thrust into the dangerous world of money laundering, testing the limits of their faith and convictions.

In the candid interview, Rosemary shared her excitement about reentering the acting world and the significance of her role in “Faithless.”

When asked about the lasting impact of “Tabasamu,” she expressed her gratitude for the love and support she continues to receive from fans who fondly remember her early work.

Reflecting on the absence of some prominent actors from the screen, Rosemary acknowledged that as people grow older, their paths may evolve, leading them to explore other passions and pursuits beyond acting.

During her break from acting, Rosemary missed being in front of the camera, but she recognized the importance of focusing on her daughters’ upbringing.

“Acting is my first love after all but raising my girls was very important to me. And it was also good for me to take a break to rejuvenate and come back stronger so I do think it was necessary to take that time off,” she said.

she said the decision to make her big comeback was driven by a sense of alignment and readiness to fully embrace her passion for acting.

Rosemary expressed confidence in her preparedness this time around, having learned from past experiences and understanding what she needed to do to progress her career.

“I felt it in my bones that it was time but I also think everything had finally aligned for me. I had gone out there and tried many things like business and other passions, and I decided to settle on acting. It felt like just coming back home,” she said.

Also read: