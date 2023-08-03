Worldcoin responds to Kindiki’s statement





Worldcoin, a cryptocurrency project that has taken Kenya by storm, says it has already built a strong base in the country and enjoys great relationship with regulatory bodies.

In a statement which appeared as a response to Interior CS Prof Kithure Kindiki’s to temporarily suspend its operations, Worldcoin stressed security was its topmost priority and it understands the huge crowds that thronged the Kenyatta International Conference Center (KICC) to register was a major issue.

“The demand for Worldcoin’s proof of personhood verification services in Kenya has been overwhelming and inspiring, resulting in tens of thousands of individuals waiting in lines over a three-day period to secure a World ID,” the statement read in part.

It further said it had reached a decision to temporary pause the registration process as it seeks to develop an onboarding program that encompasses more robust crowd control measures and work with local authorities to increase understanding of the privacy measures and commitments of Worldcoin.

The cryptocurrency organization said it remained committed in providing an inclusive privacy preserving decentralized on ramp to the global digital economy and looks forward to resuming its services in the country.

“The Worldcoin Foundation firmly believes in the power of decentralization to drive economic growth and financial inclusion. As part of our efforts to democratize access to cryptocurrencies, Kenyans can now reserve their Genesis tokens on the Worldcoin App to be claimed at a future point in time when verifications have resumed,” the statement further read.

It said that the platform’s main achievement was to ensure that people participate in the digital economy and be part of a global community of users who embrace the future of finance.

The company said it was willing to ensure it adheres to all relevant regulations set forth by the Kenyan authorities and ensure that everything works well and in accordance to the law.

“Worldcoin has a strong base in Kenya and has fostered great relationships with the regulatory bodies in Kenya, SafariDAO, the Blockchain Association of Kenya and Nairobi City County,” the statement further read.

This comes at a time when the Kenyan Government suspended its operations in the country.

Already, lawmakers have summoned Interior CS Kithure Kindiki and his ICT counterpart Eliud Owalo to explain the ongoing collection of personal data from Kenyans by the agency.

Also read: Witness: Main murder suspect Jacktone Odhiambo and late Chiloba were lovers

Hata Kibera! US warns citizens on visiting selected areas in Kenya