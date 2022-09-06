Willis Raburu: I was not the husband Marya deserved





Citizen Television journalist and show host Willis Raburu opened up about the circumstances regarding his divorce from Marya Prude.

Speaking on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in an interview with Radio Jambo’s Massawe Japanni, Raburu revealed that he wasn’t the husband he should have been to Marya after they lost two babies, the last one being in December 2019.

“…unfortunately, it happened (divorce). Nobody goes into a marriage with hopes to come out. I am happy that we lost ourselves. We divorced officially and I move on,” said Raburu.

He revealed that after the loss, their marriage took a big hit and he didn’t know what to do.

“It was hard going through grief alone. I had a few friends who formed my support system at that time. When grieving, you would probably have two people beside you and none will allow you to fully grieve your child. It was an empty void and I didn’t know how to cope,” added Raburu.

He further said that he often went on long drives and then turned to therapy which he still has to date.

He narrated how he often had no energy to hose his Friday night entertainment show on TV and would always put up an act.

He said he often cried all the way home, mourning his baby girl, Adana.

Raburu revealed that he was the one who initiated the divorce proceedings when he noticed their relationship was no longer working for either of them. He termed this as one of the most extremely painful moments of his life- divorcing Marya- and would never wish it on anyone.

In a past 2021 interview with The Star, Marya was quoted saying having still births was a painful experience that made her stay away from the public eye and even took a career break to come to terms with her losses.

“My baby died in the womb after a few complications. I was in the 39th week of pregnancy and so I was in labour for about 14 hours. I gave birth normally after pushing three times but the baby came out dead,” Marya revealed. Her first pregnancy miscarried at nine weeks in 2018.

The couple had been trying to have children for a while and these losses hurt them. The duo then decided to get tattoos in honor of Adana.

Today, Raburu is an engaged man, sharing a son with Ivy Namu and another baby due in a few days.

