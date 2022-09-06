Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

ChillaxNewsWhat's Hot

Times KOT schooled international media

By Wangu Kanuri September 6th, 2022 2 min read

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have schooled an international after it used the wrong image to represent the much-awaited Supreme Court ruling.

The unforgiving KOT massively gave their two cents on the image until the international media identified as Bloomberg Africa changed the image.

In their story that bore the headline that says, “Kenya awaits crunch Supreme Court ruling on the disputed election,” Bloomberg Africa had initially used an election violence image.

KOT felt that the image did not represent the mood and scenario of the country as it awaited the Supreme Court ruling.

Also read: Times Justina Wamae has thrown shade at Wajackoyah
Here are what KOT said:

Also read: Don’t revenge on those who didn’t support you – Ruto’s mom advises

On Monday, the seven-bench-judge led by Chief Justice Martha Koome affirmed President-Elect William Ruto’s win.

The CJ said that the judges unanimously voted to uphold Ruto’s win while dismissing petitions by Raila Odinga and 7 others. He will be sworn in as Kenya’s fifth president on September 13th 2022.

However, this is not the first time for Kenya and Africa at large to be wrongly represented. When there was an outbreak of monkey pox disease in some of the European countries, international media used the image of an African man instead of an American one.

However, NTV and Nairobi News media houses owned by the Nation Media Group changed the narrative and used the appropriate image gaining praise from Kenyans.

Monkeypox, a viral infection had by then recorded about 100 cases in some of the European nations with its signs and symptoms being shared with the public for them to watch out for.

Also read:

‘I pray you prepare a good wife for me,’ Diamond’s manager mourns another wife

Revealed: Identity of biker who rammed into a trailer along Southern Bypass

Alaar! Atwoli denies saying Ruto will never be president, explains himself

Vioja Mahakamani actor mourns departed colleague, reveals funeral arrangements

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Willis Raburu: I was not the husband Marya deserved