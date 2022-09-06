Times KOT schooled international media





Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have schooled an international after it used the wrong image to represent the much-awaited Supreme Court ruling.

The unforgiving KOT massively gave their two cents on the image until the international media identified as Bloomberg Africa changed the image.

In their story that bore the headline that says, “Kenya awaits crunch Supreme Court ruling on the disputed election,” Bloomberg Africa had initially used an election violence image.

KOT felt that the image did not represent the mood and scenario of the country as it awaited the Supreme Court ruling.

Here are what KOT said:

Another reminder of why we have to tell our own stories on our own platforms. Bloomberg never used such photos when Trump was challenging the election results. But it’s ok here. Because, you know, Africa 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/19l4eQDwpQ — Ivar The Boneless (@roomthinker) September 5, 2022

@Twitter @verified I have filed a report on this tweet by Bloomberg in which an image taken during post election violence in Kenya over 15 years ago is used to push its article on the Judgment by Supreme Court of Kenya due today. I trust you will urgently deal. Thank you. https://t.co/7rwPiyeqVW pic.twitter.com/P52xtlmtyF — Esther Ang'awa (@AngawaEA) September 5, 2022

Photo choice yawa. So the man is screwing the ballot or WHAAAT! Imagery! https://t.co/mD3D4vtt6Y — Robert ALAI (@RobertAlai) September 5, 2022

This is the correct face of the supreme court you lazy comps! https://t.co/aCZdik53Uv pic.twitter.com/QdpAfVKpWa — Martin Maina (@thingira_254) September 5, 2022

It's good you changed the picture.

That narrative you were trying to spin was in bad taste. https://t.co/cLsn3RtOI9 — Micere Nyaga (@ThunderKaat) September 5, 2022

They actually had a current and relevant photo but initially opted to go with a file and chaos pic. Shameless. https://t.co/t4cyOugxsa — Eliud Kibii (@eliudkibii) September 5, 2022

KOT for the Win….again….unrelenting and making sure we don’t let these fellas of the hook for their juvenile misrepresentation of African societies https://t.co/4nnZWy0Kip — Nickidoshooooooooooo Simwichi (@Swytchthefish) September 5, 2022

So instead of using the picture of the Supreme Court judges, or the petitioner and respondent, to go in tandem with your headline and story, your bigotry made you use a picture that signifies violence? https://t.co/78z3Zhh7UA — I may have (@QuincyWandera) September 5, 2022

Why use that photo? This one would have been more objective https://t.co/Zf3vKWORWy pic.twitter.com/NKQtoXFOJ3 — Dr. Ian Mohammed مُحَمَّد, BVM, MSc, PhD. (@Ian4oyarow) September 5, 2022

This is total promotion of violence.. Shame on you https://t.co/fYgCROm8Sv — Continental Isaac (@proud_Isaac1) September 5, 2022

On Monday, the seven-bench-judge led by Chief Justice Martha Koome affirmed President-Elect William Ruto’s win.

The CJ said that the judges unanimously voted to uphold Ruto’s win while dismissing petitions by Raila Odinga and 7 others. He will be sworn in as Kenya’s fifth president on September 13th 2022.

However, this is not the first time for Kenya and Africa at large to be wrongly represented. When there was an outbreak of monkey pox disease in some of the European countries, international media used the image of an African man instead of an American one.

However, NTV and Nairobi News media houses owned by the Nation Media Group changed the narrative and used the appropriate image gaining praise from Kenyans.

Monkeypox, a viral infection had by then recorded about 100 cases in some of the European nations with its signs and symptoms being shared with the public for them to watch out for.

