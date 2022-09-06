TikTok reveal: Brenda Wairimu’s pregnancy video confuses fans





Mother of one, Brenda Wairimu, took to social media and unveiled a bulging pregnancy belly.

In her TikTok video seen by Nairobi News on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, she was seen bopping to 90s dance music ‘Saturday Night’ before twirling around and revealing her belly while dressed in what appears to be a maternity dress.

She then bursts out laughing at the tail end of the video.

Her fans were left confused, however, as to whether to congratulate her or ask if it was a belly prop she was wearing for a video project.

You see, 33-year-old Brenda is also an acclaimed Kenyan actress.

She shot to fame when she played rich girl Lulu Mali in the soap opera, Mali, and went on to feature in several other hit shows including Shuga, Monica, Changing Times, Kona and many other series.

Many congratulated Brenda for ‘her second pregnancy journey’, saying she looked stunning, while others exclaimed that it was about time she added another child.

Brenda has a daughter, Amor Njeri, whom she had with Kenyan rapper Juliani before they ended their engagement.

“Juliani wakirusha, unarusha (When Juliani unveils, you unveil [your baby]),” responded a fan, alluding to the fact that late last week, Juliani posed for an Instagram photo with his infant son in a baby stroller.

Juliani had his son with his new wife, Lillian Nganga, the former first lady of Machakos County.

“Baba ni nani? (Who is the father?)” asked Adelyne.

“I don’t believe you,” wrote Dorcas Ndesi.

“Is it real? Congratulations,” wrote Shillah Baby.

“If it’s true congrats,” added Khassim Khaliffah Na.

Nairobi News attempted to reach out to Brenda for clarification over her ‘pregnancy’ but efforts proved futile.

In 2020, rumours were also rife that she was expecting her second baby after she released a video of herself undergoing a covid-19 test.

Her belly appeared larger than normal, hence the speculations.

At one point, she opted to clear the air and tell her fans that she wasn’t pregnant and was just eating well.

