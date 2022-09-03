Juliani steps out with his newborn son

Left: Rapper Juliani with his son on a stroller. Right: Juliani with his wife Lillian Ng’ang’a. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Rapper Juliani has for the first time shared a picture of himself with his infant son. The Exponential Potential hit maker posted the picture on Instagram.

The picture captures Juliani standing next to a stroller, although the baby is shielded from view.

“Baba nani!..” he captioned the picture.

The artiste and his wife Lillian Ng’ang’a welcomed their newborn son last month with the two keeping it private up to this point.

“I’m a father of two children, the first a daughter named Amor and my second, a son with Lillian who was born two weeks ago. I did not want to say much about it,” Juliani said in a recent interview.

Although Lillian kept her pregnancy under wraps, her fans could not stop congratulating her with every post she made of herself.

Juliani and Lillian, the estranged girlfriend to the former Machakos governor Alfred Mutua, solemnized their union in a private ceremony that was only attended by close family members and friends.

On the day of the wedding, Lillian shared a picture of herself on Instagram with the caption “Happy and grateful to be alive to see my favourite #2 looking so good.”

The two were public about their relationship just days after Lillian left the former governor.

“In this photo are two fully conscious adults who have chosen to be together. Any other narrative is false, outdated and ill intentioned. Let’s respect people’s choices,” Lillian caption one photo of her and the singers at the onset of their relationship.

Around the same time, Juliani reported to the police that he had received threats from an anonymous caller warning him to stop posting pictures of himself and Lillian on social media.

Juliani’s daughter, Amor, from a previous relationship with actress Brenda Wairimu, was born in 2015.

