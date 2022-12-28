One dead, several hospitalized in food poisoning at Royal Media Services





The Royal Media Services (RMS) has confirmed the demise of one of its staff members who succumbed after consuming poisoned food.

In a statement, the group’s Managing Director Wachira Waruru said the food poisoning, which he referred to as ‘serious’ affected a significant number of staff working over the Christmas shift.

He expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased who was not mentioned in the statement.

“The Royal Media Services RMS is saddened to confirm a serious case of food poisoning that affected a significant number of staff working over the Christmas shift,” read Waruru’s statement in part.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened to inform the public that one staff member has unfortunately succumbed to the illness attributed to the suspected food poisoning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of our deceased staff member during this difficult time.”

It further noted the group engaged a private food catering company to provide meals for staff working during the Christmas shift.

“On Boxing Day December 26 2022, some of the staff complained of severe stomach pains after consuming meals served within the premises of the company,” read the statement.

The group has also revealed that several staffers have been hospitalized for suspected poisoning.

“RMS is providing all the necessary support to the affected staff and a suspected food poisoning incident is currently under investigation.”

Details of the catering company, deceased or hospitalized staff has not been made public.

