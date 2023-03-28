4 Kenyan celebrities in interracial relationships





It is very rewarding to love someone who is different from you in terms of race, culture, identity and religion. When we are open with each other, we can broaden each other’s perspectives, approach the world in different ways, and even find that there is a connection in our differences.

Unfortunately, interracial couples can still experience difficulties at times by virtue of the fact that racism exists in our society on a deep level. Ideally, love should have no bounds in this regard.

However, in reality, other people may harbour negativity or judgment about an interracial couple. Partners in an interracial marriage must take on these issues together while maintaining empathy and support for each other’s experiences.

Interracial couples may also reach conflicts when asserting their values if they differ from each other’s, based on racial or cultural identity. Nonetheless, some Kenyan celebrities have fought the odds stacked against interracial unions and found love in distant cultural settings.

In this article, we round up 4 such Kenyan couples that have not shied away from making their interracial relationship and/or marriage known to the world.

Khaligraph Jones and Georgina Muteti

Among other celebrities, Khaligraph has stamped his name in the Kenyan entertainment industry as a phenomenal rapper and artiste, but what draws the attention of many of his fans is the fact that he has a beautiful Caribbean wife by the name of Georgina Muteti.

She’s a famous Kenyan hairstylist and certified lifesaver who rose to prominence as the wife of Khaligraph, whose real name is Brian Ouko Omollo. Her father is of Kenyan descent, while her mother is of Italian descent. However, she is pretty secretive and has not revealed more details about her parents or siblings to the public.

Tileh Pacbro and Martina Glez

Martina Glez and Tileh Pacbro have been together for two years and welcomed their first child in September 2021. The multi-talented Kenyan dancer proposed to his Spanish girlfriend in May 2021.

In a previous interview with Nairobi News, the mother of one revealed that being a biracial marriage, she has faced a lot of challenges and hatred but she is positive about life and continues to love her partner and son openly without fear of criticism.

Sean Andrew and Niamh Evans

Sean Andrew is one of the most popular grandsons of the late former president of Kenya Mwai Kibaki. It was rumored that Sean Andrew walked down the aisle with a white woman after some photos, which were taken during a shoot, surfaced on social media last year.

The white woman, who is believed to be Niamh Evans was seen in a wedding gown posing for a beautiful picture with Sean Andrew. The rumored couple has remained mum about their union, which until now is still unclear.

Savara and Yvonne Endo

Savara’s girlfriend Yvonne Endo is a mixed Kenyan-Japanese artist cum designer who grew up in Nairobi and runs a luxury clothing line with her sister, Patti Endo. In an interview a while back, Yvonne revealed that she and Savara met at a concert in Nairobi.

The two made their relationship public in 2020, but are believed to have started dating back in 2018, however, chose to keep it under wraps.