7 steps on transferring WhatsApp chats to new phone without backing up





For many people, texting is the preferred method of communication over phone calls. Texting offers convenience and flexibility that phone calls may not offer.

With texting, individuals can respond at their own pace and when it’s most convenient.

Texting also provides a written record of conversations, which can be useful for referencing information or recalling details. It also allows individuals to craft their messages carefully and thoughtfully without the pressure and anxiety often associated with telephone conversations.

For these and many other reasons, text messaging platforms continue to increase offline and online. In the online world, Meta’s WhatsApp is the leading messaging platform.

As of January 2023, there were 2.44 billion WhatsApp users worldwide. One of its most popular features is the ability to transfer chat histories – including audio, images and videos – between mobile operating systems and from one device to another, in case you change your phone and have years of important chats on your old device.

This feature was introduced in August 2021 and required users to first back up their data to various online cloud storage options, such as Google Drive or iCloud, before downloading it to another device.

Today, however, WhatsApp allows users to transfer this data without backing it up to the cloud. Nairobi News explains how to do this below:

Go to the three vertical dots on your WhatsApp’s top right and tap them. Select Settings in the drop-down menu. Scroll down to the Chats option and tap it. Scroll further down and tap the Transfer Chats option. On the Transfer Chats option, you will see an option labeled Start. Allow your phone to access nearby Wi-Fi devices, then turn on the location. Next you will see a QR Code scanner screen, directing you to start transferring your data to the new device. On your new device where you downloaded WhatsApp, you will come across the ‘Transfer Chat history from old phone’ option during the setup phase. Grant the new phone access to Wi-Fi and Location, and it will generate a QR code image which you will scan with your old phone. Accept the invitation to connect the new phones, and WhatsApp will automatically begin the transfer of all the WhatsApp data. Do not close the screens of either phone until the transfer is complete.

