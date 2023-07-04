7 things parents should consider before hiring a nanny





In these times of runaway high cost of living, some families cannot afford to depend on only one income- often earned by the head of the home. Home, educational, medical and entertainment bills have to be paid.

And so, dad and mum have to work- and another consideration arises. Who will take care of their children?

This is where society gets it wrong. Parents rush to hire a domestic manager who is also expected to also take care of the children when their roles should strictly be handling chores and errands. Parent should hire nannies- people who strictly take care of the well being of the child in your absence. Here are seven things to consider as you go about searching and vetting for the perfect nanny:

Conduct a thorough background check including of any criminal record checks and verification of identity- make sure to have a photocopy of their national identification card. Make sure to also get references from their previous employers in terms of their capabilities and experience. Arrange to have an in-person interview with the potential nanny to gauge their personality, communication skills and possibly, their health and hygiene. This will allow you to see if they are compatible with your family. Also discuss with what their approach to discipline, play and educational activities are to make sure they compliment what your values and goals for your kids are. Investigate the nanny’s relevant experience in taking care of children, keeping special attention to the age of the children who were in their care and how old your kids are. Inquire about their level of education in early childhood development and any additional training such as driving or special diet preparation for special needs kids. This will be key in how they can help the kids with any homework and transporting kids to various events when you are unavailable to do so. Inquire about the nanny’s knowledge of first aid and CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) training for infants and children. Make sure to discuss their familiarity with childproofing measures and handling emergency situations. If they have the highest potential of being hired, discuss with the nanny what their duties will be, when their off days will be and when they will be expected to work; and how flexible they are in accommodating your family’s needs as they arise. Establish your expectations regarding your involvement in caregiving decisions and activities. Go ahead and discuss the nanny’s approach to communication, including regular updates, feedback sessions, and how they will involve you in your child’s daily routines and progress. Last but not least, consider implementing a trial period to assess the nanny’s compatibility with your family before making a long-term commitment. It’s important to trust your instincts and observe how the nanny interacts with your child during the hiring process.

All these points will save you the trauma of finding out someone you hired to take care of your child could be secretly hurting your child or neglecting them down the line. Going through the above seven considerations will relieve you or anxiety regarding the well being of your kids and not having to 100% depend on secret nanny cams to make sure your kids are alive and thriving in your absence.

